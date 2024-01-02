On-chain data analysis reveals that investors have moved Bitcoin worth $1.4 billion into long-term storage in the last 7 days. Could this set BTC up for further upswing?
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin (BTC) Price Finally Breaks Above $45,000—More Gains Ahead? - January 2, 2024
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Near $2065 As Demand For Safe-Haven Assets Stays Strong - January 2, 2024
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground After PMI Reports - January 2, 2024