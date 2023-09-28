Bitcoin should at least target the $28.5-30.5K zone. From there, it can continue its Bull to $100K+ or drop to $23.5K and start over. The September 11 low at $24,919 is the dividing line.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin: Only a Bounce or a New Bull? - September 28, 2023
- NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – Stocks Gain Ground As Oil Prices Pull Back From Highs - September 28, 2023
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Markets Retreat From Session Highs - September 28, 2023