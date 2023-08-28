CryptoLaw founder, John E. Deaton, views the Coinbase and Grayscale cases as landmarks for the US digital asset space, amidst pending SEC decisions on BTC-Spot ETFs.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Prices Forecast: How Hashdex Aims to Mitigate BTC Spot Market Manipulation - August 27, 2023
- XRP News: Ripple Awaits Key SEC Appeal Decision Amidst Coinbase Case Developments - August 27, 2023
- Hang Seng Index, Nikkei 225, ASX 200: Is China Evergrande a Dark Cloud Over the Forecast? - August 27, 2023