The reason for the drastic sell-off is unknown, but I suspect it has to do with traders using highly leveraged positions, which tends to happen when the market has a continued bullish streak and traders gain unwarranted confidence.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Retraces in a Flash Before Recovering Slightly - December 13, 2023
- Gold Prices Forecast: Volatility Ahead as Fed Rate Decision Nears - December 13, 2023
- Oil Prices Forecast: Lower Amid Inflation, Fed Rates, Global Demand Outlook - December 13, 2023