Bitcoin’s recent struggle at the $28,000 resistance level, combined with the emergence of an asymmetrical broadening wedge, highlights a period of significant market volatility and a potential buying opportunity in the decline.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Resistance Test & Volatility Signal Buying Opportunity - April 23, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast – $1.11 in the Hands of Inflation and GDP - April 23, 2023
- The Week Ahead: Q1 GDP, Inflation, and the BoJ in the Spotlight - April 23, 2023