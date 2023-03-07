(Reuters) – Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) and Black Knight Inc on Tuesday agreed to sell one of the mortgage data vendor’s unit to quell antitrust concerns, but said they would take the battle to court to save the deal, if necessary.
