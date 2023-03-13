WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday it was a “critical moment” in negotiations on the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Washington hopes will be extended before it expires on March 18.
