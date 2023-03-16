NIAMEY (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday $150 million in new humanitarian assistance for Africa’s Sahel region, saying it would provide life-saving support to refugees and others impacted by conflict and food insecurity.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Blinken announces $150 million in new aid for Sahel - March 16, 2023
- Credit Suisse is sued by US shareholders over finances, controls - March 16, 2023
- Fed likely to raise rates by 25 bps, with eyes on banks -PIMCO’s CIO - March 16, 2023