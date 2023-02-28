By Simon Lewis ASTANA, Kazakhstan (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Central Asia Tuesday where he will visit and meet with officials from all five former Soviet republics following the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- UK grocery price inflation hits record 17.1% - February 28, 2023
- Norse Atlantic adds new US destinations from UK’s Gatwick as demand surges - February 28, 2023
- Japan’s lower house of parliament passes record budget - February 28, 2023