NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on world leaders to find “common ground” on divisive issues on Thursday as he inaugurated a ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 bloc where Russia’s year-long war in Ukraine is taking centre-stage.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Accident at Russian plane factory kills one, injures several - March 2, 2023
- Blinken, Lavrov speak amid war of words over Ukraine at G20 meet - March 2, 2023
- Dutch “coffee shops” to stock licensed cannabis in trial - March 2, 2023