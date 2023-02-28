By Simon Lewis ASTANA, Kazakhstan (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Central Asia Tuesday where he will visit and meet with officials from all five former Soviet republics following the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
