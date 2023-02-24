WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attempt to show that Washington can be a reliable partner to countries in Central Asia on a visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan next week, the to State Department official for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu,
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Sept. 11 families cannot halt U.S. decision on Afghan central bank asset seizure - February 24, 2023
- NASDAQ, S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Fall Amid Rate Hike Worries - February 24, 2023
- Outside UN office, diplomats pay tribute to Ukraine on invasion anniversary - February 24, 2023