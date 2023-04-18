By Khalid, Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the phone and “discussed pressing issues”, Hemedti said on Tuesday.
