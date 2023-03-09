BERLIN (Reuters) – BMW hit its earnings target for the automotive segment in 2022, the carmaker said on Thursday, reporting a margin of 8.6% and total earnings before taxes for the BMW Group of 23.5 billion euros ($24.83 billion).
