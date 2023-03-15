BERLIN (Reuters) – BMW forecast on Wednesday an 8-10% margin for its autos segment in 2023 and said it plans to keep prices at a stable level, after years of dealing with rising costs by passing them onto customers.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BMW promises stable prices, sees 8-10% auto margin in 2023 - March 15, 2023
- Iraqis recount their struggles after Saddam Hussein’s fall - March 15, 2023
- Apple supplier Foxconn’s Q4 profit falls 10% y/y, in line with forecasts - March 15, 2023