By Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte MILAN (Reuters) – Italian state investor CDP has called a board meeting on Sunday which is expected to approve a long-delayed joint offer for the fixed network of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia, three sources close to the matter said.
