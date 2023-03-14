By Valerie Insinna WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Co said on Tuesday it delivered 28 aircraft in February, down from 38 deliveries the previous month amid supply-chain problems and a delivery pause of several weeks involving the 787 Dreamliner.
