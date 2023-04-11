BEIJING (Reuters) – Boeing said on Tuesday that 11 Chinese airlines have resumed operation of the 737 MAX as of April 10, in a positive sign for the U.S. planemaker’s attempts to rebuild its business in the world’s second-largest aviation market.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- At least two killed by explosion in Ethiopia’s Amhara amid protests - April 11, 2023
- Boeing says 11 Chinese airlines have resumed operating 737 MAX - April 11, 2023
- Swiss parliament holds emergency session on Credit Suisse rescue - April 11, 2023