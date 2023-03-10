NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Boeing Co will set up in India a facility to convert passenger aircraft into freight planes to capitalise on growing global demand for cargo, executives from the U.S. aviation firm said on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pacific’s Micronesia in talks to switch ties from Beijing to Taiwan- letter - March 10, 2023
- Boeing says to set up freight conversion facility in India - March 10, 2023
- Factbox-Life and career of film and TV actor Robert Blake - March 10, 2023