(Reuters) – Boeing Co has halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets as the planemaker was conducting additional analysis on a fuselage component, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Indonesia tightens security in Papua after nine killed in riot - February 23, 2023
- U.S. announces $2 billion security aid to Ukraine – White House official - February 23, 2023
- North Korea test fires cruise missiles to demonstrate nuclear counterattack - February 23, 2023