By Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan on Monday appointed Seiichi Shimizu, whose market and technical expertise on the bank’s yield curve control (YCC) policy earned him the name “Mr. YCC”, as an executive director in charge of monetary policy.
