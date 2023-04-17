By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan is considering a projection for consumer prices for the 2025 fiscal year to rise 1.6-1.9%, the Jiji news agency reported on Monday, in a move seen to keep market players from betting on
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BOJ forecasts FY2025 CPI to rise 1.6-1.9% – Jiji - April 17, 2023
- Russia rejects Japanese criticism of Pacific naval drills - April 17, 2023
- ChatGPT’s AI to power Chegg study buddy as educators wrestle with tech - April 17, 2023