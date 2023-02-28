TOKYO (Reuters) – Incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Tuesday the central bank shouldn’t modify its ultra-easy monetary policy just to address the side-effects of prolonged stimulus.
