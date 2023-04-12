By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan will continue monetary easing to achieve its 2% inflation target accompanied by wage hikes in a sustainable and stable manner, new deputy governor Shinichi Uchida said on Wednesday.
