By Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is set to maintain ultra-low interest rates, including a controversial bond yield cap, on Friday as it awaits a leadership transition that could eventually end outgoing chief Haruhiko Kuroda’s massive monetary stimulus.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Correction: What’s Next for the Bullish Trend? - March 6, 2023
- Exclusive-Ukraine seeks US cluster bombs to adapt for drone use – lawmakers - March 6, 2023
- Turkey’s opposition leader looks to emerge from Erdogan’s shadow - March 6, 2023