By Leika Kihara WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday he told his G20 counterparts the central bank will likely keep monetary policy ultra-loose to stably and sustainably achieve its 2% inflation target.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BOJ’s Ueda: Told G20 that Japan will keep monetary policy ultra-loose - April 13, 2023
- Dollar loses steam as cooling inflation raises Fed pause expectation - April 13, 2023
- Asia shares up as Singapore joins the pause camp - April 13, 2023