(Reuters) – Central banks must remain on guard against the potential dangers of secular stagnation and low inflation as price rises driven by cost-push factors do not last long, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BOJ’s Wakatabe warns secular stagnation risk has yet to pass - February 27, 2023
- Ecuador, Belgium sign deal to fight crime after mega cocaine bust - February 27, 2023
- FACTBOX- TikTok suffers another blow as Canada imposes ban - February 27, 2023