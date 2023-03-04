SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday denied committing “illegal acts” after local media reported he tried to bring into his country jewelry that the Saudi government allegedly gifted to him and his wife, according to CNN Brasil.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Motor racing-Alonso says his Aston Martin is ‘too good to be true’ - March 4, 2023
- Turkey’s earthquake death toll rose to 45,968 -interior minister - March 4, 2023
- Turkey’s opposition bloc renews commitment to principles after split - March 4, 2023