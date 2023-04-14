BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Supreme Court has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to testify before federal police within 10 days about the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings by his supporters, a document seen by Reuters showed on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Trend Indicators Show Gold on Track for New Highs - April 14, 2023
- US bank deposits rose, loans ticked down in latest week -Fed data - April 14, 2023
- At least 30 civilians killed in eastern Congo village attack - April 14, 2023