SARAJEVO (Reuters) – A Bosnian regional premier and two other men were sentenced to up to six years in jail on Wednesday on charges of embezzlement over the purchase of defective ventilators for COVID patients in 2020 via a raspberry-processing firm.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- What Could You Have Missed About Q1 - April 5, 2023
- FedEx to consolidate operating divisions into one organization - April 5, 2023
- Bosnia regional PM jailed for embezzlement over COVID ventilators - April 5, 2023