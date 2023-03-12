(Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday that its forces continued to conduct military operations in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, claiming to have killed more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
