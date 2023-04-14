By Casey Hall HAIKOU, China (Reuters) -Representatives of over 3,000 brands including Burberry and Estee Lauder descended on China’s Hainan this week to show off their latest wares, hoping to cash in on a post-COVID consumer rebound that has kicked off on the island known for its duty free shopping.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis-U.S. leaks show clash between ‘need to know’ vs ‘need to share’ - April 14, 2023
- European exchanges’ defensive appeal attracts investors after bank turmoil - April 14, 2023
- Tesla cuts prices of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Singapore - April 14, 2023