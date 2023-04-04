By Joey Roulette WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday after the satellite launch company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from a January rocket failure.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- DAX in the Hands of German Trade Data and US Job Openings - April 4, 2023
- Branson’s Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy - April 4, 2023
- Exclusive-German insurers renew cover for blast-damaged Nord Stream gas link - April 4, 2023