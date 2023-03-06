TBILISI (Reuters) – Lawmakers in Georgia engaged in fistfights on Monday as a parliamentary committee debated a controversial law that would regulate “foreign agents” which critics say is modelled on draconian legislation in neighbouring Russia.
