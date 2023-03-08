By Gabriel Araujo SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA on Wednesday reported an unexpected fourth quarter net profit, reversing a multi-billion-real loss seen a year earlier on the back of higher yields and positive tourism demand.
