BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank announced the start of a digital currency pilot project on Monday, aiming to replicate the success of its instant payment system Pix to popularize financial services in the country.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Brazil announces pilot for digital currency seeking to leverage financial services - March 6, 2023
- Climate change could cost Latin America 16% of GDP this century, says Moody’s - March 6, 2023
- NASDAQ Index, S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Pull Back From Session Highs As Treasury Yields Rebound - March 6, 2023