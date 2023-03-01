RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A Brazilian court on Tuesday granted a request by bankrupt retailer Americanas that it be allowed to immediately pay workers’ wages and settle small supplier debts, for a total of about 192 million reais ($36.7 million).
