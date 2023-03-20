By Ana Mano SAO PAULO (Reuters) – A Brazilian appeals court has agreed to rule on whether companies and farmers can plant cannabis in the country, which could open the door to legal cultivation for medicinal and industrial purposes after legislative efforts stalled in recent years.
