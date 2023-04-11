RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil is analyzing the option of expanding an order for Swedish manufacturer Saab’s Gripen fighter jets, though the number of additional aircraft which could be bought has yet to be determined, Defense Minister Jose Mucio told Reuters Tuesday.
