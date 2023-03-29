By Nayara Figueiredo SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s inability to accompany a government mission to China frustrated meat industry lobbyists who had hoped his presence this week would help persuade Beijing to issue more export licenses for Brazilian companies, according
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Honduras President Castro to visit China after cutting Taiwan ties - March 29, 2023
- New York catches up with London to head City’s global centres survey - March 29, 2023
- Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero returns to United States after prison stay - March 29, 2023