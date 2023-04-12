BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday that inflation has decreased, but persistent pressures remain, highlighting that the demand-driven component of inflation in the country remains “relatively strong.”
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- DUP says Biden visit has not changed Northern Ireland political dynamic - April 12, 2023
- Frontline cemeteries shut to Ukrainians for Easter over dangerous war debris - April 12, 2023
- Credit Suisse rescue package rejected by Swiss parliament - April 12, 2023