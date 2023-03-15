By Sergio Queiroz TRINDADE ISLAND, Brazil (Reuters) – The geology of Brazil’s volcanic Trindade Island has fascinated scientists for years, but the discovery of rocks made from plastic debris in this remote turtle refuge is sparking alarm.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. SEC has responsibility to protect for financial stability- Chair Gensler - March 15, 2023
- Floods kills at least 10 in southeast Turkey, Anadolu says - March 15, 2023
- Poles feel the pinch as inflation hits peak - March 15, 2023