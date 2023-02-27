By Fernando Cardoso SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, currently on self-imposed exile in the United States after losing his re-election bid last year, has presented his latest project: merch.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Brazil’s Bolsonaro announces his latest project: merch - February 27, 2023
- Yellen backs fully financed IMF program for Ukraine by end-March -U.S. Treasury - February 27, 2023
- US to crack down on child labor amid massive uptick - February 27, 2023