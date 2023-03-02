By Marcela Ayres BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy shrank in the fourth quarter, affected by industry weakness and consolidating a slowdown throughout the year, government data showed on Thursday, casting a shadow over the 2023 outlook amid higher borrowing costs.
