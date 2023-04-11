By Anthony Boadle BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva departed Brazil on Tuesday for an official visit to China, where he aims to convince President Xi Jinping to form a group of nations to mediate an end to Russia’s war with Ukraine.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis-Macron’s aim of EU unity on China undone by trip fallout - April 11, 2023
- Brazil’s Lula puts Ukraine peace on his agenda in China - April 11, 2023
- U.S. power demand seen sliding 1% in 2023 on milder weather - April 11, 2023