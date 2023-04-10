BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he is confident the new fiscal framework will be approved by congress as his government builds a new political chapter in the country’s history.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Brazil’s Lula reaffirms promises in 100th day in office speech - April 10, 2023
- U.S. aims to rally allies to up pressure on Russia, shore up Ukraine support - April 10, 2023
- Egyptian minister to visit Turkey as ties improve – Ankara - April 10, 2023