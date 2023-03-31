BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 14 in Beijing, his office said on Friday, rescheduling a visit that was postponed last week after he was diagnosed with a mild pneumonia last week.
