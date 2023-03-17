BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit China this month accompanied by a delegation of 240 business representatives, including 90 from agriculture sector, a senior Foreign Ministry official said on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Brazil’s Lula to go to China with 240 business representatives, says official - March 17, 2023
- Zelenskiy hails ICC move, blames Putin for child deportations - March 17, 2023
- Canada welcomes ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrant for Putin - March 17, 2023