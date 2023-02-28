BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s gross debt continued its downward trajectory in January, while the consolidated public sector recorded a strong primary surplus, showed central bank data on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Goldman Sachs executives to rally investors in New York - February 28, 2023
- Brazil’s public sector gross debt down to 73.1% of GDP in January - February 28, 2023
- Wall Street Eyes Higher Opening; Target Beats Expectations, Warns on 2023 Earnings - February 28, 2023