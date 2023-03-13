BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Senate Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) is expected to agree on Tuesday to invite Central Bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto to testify at a hearing on the country’s high interest rates, three sources told Reuters on Monday.
